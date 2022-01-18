Penn State University

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Penn State Berks LaunchBox is set to host a webinar aimed at veteran entrepreneurship.

The event will feature two veterans whose organizations provide resources for veterans with recent startups. The webinar takes place Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The webinar will also feature four veteran guest speakers, each with their own personal business experience.

The panel is free and open to the public. Attendees must register in advance.

For more information, visit berkslaunchbox.psu.edu

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you