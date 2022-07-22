It's a topic people always seem to be debating: climate change.
President Joe Biden announced this week that he plans to help combat the problem through jobs in clean energy, and expanding how the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, helps communities suffering from extreme heat.
Polls show most Americans say it's an important issue, but some aren't as concerned. According to an Associated Press-NORC poll last fall, 10% of Americans don't believe the climate is changing, and 15% say they're unsure.
Penn State Berks professor Jayne Park-Martinez says heat waves, increasing forest fires, and stronger hurricanes are proof of the change.
"On average our global temps are rising - we're experiencing a wetter, warmer world than we have in millennia," said Park-Martinez.
And the irony is that the same machines we use to cool us down because of the rising temperatures or warm us when they drop are, according to Park-Martinez, among the things adding to climate change in the first place.
"When we burn those fuels to get the energy, that's what sends the gas into the atmosphere that trap the heat, make the air warmer, and are changing our climate," said Park-Martinez.
While some debate whether humans are solely to blame, Park-Martinez says there's a lot people can do to try to make a difference, starting with talking about it more and evaluating their day-to-day actions.
"I think we really need to make it a more common conversation with what we're doing with daily life and how it's connected to climate change," said Park-Martinez.