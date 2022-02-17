SPRING TWP., Pa. – Five students from Penn State Berks are gearing up to dance for 46 hours straight, participating in this year's THON at State College.
The annual dance marathon starts Friday night, but the Berks community came together Thursday to send off their dancers in style.
"It's really a lot of mental endurance and just kind of learning how to fuel your body with things that are naturally going to keep you energized," said Penn State Berks student Kate Wagner.
Wagner is one of the student dancers headed to Penn State's main campus to dance. She says THON is all for the kids and that will be her focus for 46 hours straight.
"THON is really special to all of us," Wagner said. "We've gotten to know our families all really well this year, and just seeing those kids' faces light up when we see them — THON weekend is a culmination of all that joy and happiness."
Wagner will dance alongside hundreds of other students inside the Bryce Jordan Center from Friday through Sunday, supporting the fight against childhood cancer. It's a cause that hits home as her youngest brother is a pediatric cancer survivor.
"We met so many incredible families along the way, and we lost fighters, we came into survivorship with other fighters and it's really shaped my THON journey," Wagner said.
Penn State Berks student Arizona Shreck is also dancing this year. She says she's excited, honored and grateful to have such a strong support network through her school.
"We have a great group going up to support us, so definitely making sure we have a community around us," Shreck said.
During the sendoff, the Penn State Berks Alumni Society presented the students with a check benefiting THON, bringing the school's total raised so far this year to more than $18,000.
That puts dancers closer to the goal of surpassing last year's grand total of more than $10.6 million raised — all for the kids.