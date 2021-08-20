SPRING TWP., Pa. — Penn State Berks is once again bustling with activity.
First-year students who will be living on the campus in Spring Township moved their belongings into the residence halls on Friday.
In addition to their clothes, bedsheets and a computer, they had to pack face masks, hand sanitizer, and proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
The university said it is requiring everyone to wear a face mask while indoors on campus, and students, faculty and staff who aren't vaccinated must be tested for the coronavirus each week through the fall semester.
"Weekly testing is an important tool to help us identify cases quickly, prevent case clusters and mitigate viral spread," Kelly Wolgast, the director of PSU's COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said in a prepared statement on Thursday. "It's not too late to start the vaccination process, which will exempt students and employees from this testing requirement as soon as they are considered fully vaccinated."
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be referred to isolation, and the university will begin its contact tracing process. Unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive will be referred to quarantine.
As for the students who arrived on campus Friday, they will have little time to rest before the start of classes on Monday. At 6 p.m., they will attend an orientation program that will include a residence hall rally, late-night basketball and sand volleyball, and karaoke.
Then, Penn State Berks will hold its "welcome weekend" program for first-year and transfer students on Saturday and Sunday. It will include speakers, breakout sessions, and activities aimed at easing the transition to college.
Sunday is also move-in day for the upper-class students who will be living on campus.
Among those enrolled at Penn State Berks this year are 35 international students.