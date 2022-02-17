READING, Pa. -- Penn State Berks is sending off five dancers to THON.
The dancers are headed to State College for a 46-hour dance marathon.
The annual fundraiser benefits Four Diamonds, which supports families battling pediatric cancer.
The dancers say THON weekend is really important to them.
They won't get to sit or sleep during the marathon...
And they're also having to cut out caffeine, sugar and other stimulants from their diets.
"So that's one thing we don't get to do over the weekend. So it's really a lot of mental endurance and just kind of learning how to fuel your body with things that are just going to naturally keep you energized," said Penn State senior Kate Wagner.
Wagner said her little brother is a pediatric cancer survivor.