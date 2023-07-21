SPRING TWP., Pa. - Penn State Berks officially welcomed the university's sixth chancellor in a statement issued Friday.

Radha Pyati assumed the role of chancellor and dean of Penn State Berks, effective July 1, following a national search.

Pyati is the former dean of the College of the Sciences and Mathematics at West Chester University and a leader in STEM education.

“Penn State is a leader in fostering an environment of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and I’m very proud to support and enhance that environment," say Pyati. "My values align with those of Penn State and the Berks campus, and I am eager to engage on this ongoing effort.”

Prior to her role at West Chester, Pyati served as director of the Environmental Center at the University of North Florida and was an associate professor at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

As for what her first steps will be in her position, Pyati wants to meet with various campus constituencies, like students, faculty, staff, community members, alumni, donors and friends, to get a better understanding of their thoughts and ideas for Penn State Berks.

“The history of Penn State Berks and Berks County drew me to this campus,” Pyati stated, “I’m also enthusiastic about the strong connection between the campus and its community. Knitting a public university to its community has been a great source of joy to me, and I look forward to advancing that endeavor.”

Pyati succeeds Dr. George Grant, Jr., who was named president of Saginaw Valley State University this past December.