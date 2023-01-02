SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township.
Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
"I do expect a good game," Defreece said. "We had a pretty good championship game this past weekend."
Gary and Liesl Wolf from Gilbertsville also joined the crowd at the watch party. Liesl currently attends Penn State Berks.
"It's just really exciting to see how far they've gotten this year," said Liesl Wolf.
"What's special for me is my daughter here is now old enough to attend the women's football clinic in spring, so she actually broke bread with some of the players," said Gary Wolf.
You may recognize Gary and his friend Steve Neiman. The two of them spoke with 69 News at the 2017 Rose Bowl, when Penn State played University of Southern California.
"I'm a Penn State season ticket holder," Neiman said. "I went to school there. I'm an alumni. It's like Penn State is the only thing there is."
While fans said it was exciting to see Penn State back in the Rose Bowl, there was especially a focus on one of Berks County's own.
"Nick Singleton is like, I couldn't believe when he signed because I actually know his grandfather also," Neiman said.
Joseph Tamalavage also came along to watch the former Governor Mifflin running back.
"It's amazing what might be going through that kid's mind," Tamalavage said. "A year ago, he's in high school, and now on a stage like this."
"He's been a great supporter, coming back to the area," Defreece said of Singleton. "Giving the things that he can, giving his time to mentor some of the other kids that are trying to go through the same process he's going through."
There are some Penn State fans who weren't among the crowd at P.J. Whelihan's, but they had a valid excuse.
"I have a few friends who have actually emailed me pictures out there actually at the Rose Bowl game, which is exciting for them," Defreece said.
Still, the energy inside P.J. Whelihan's was just as strong as Penn State came home with the win.
"It's in your blood, it's in your body. It just it is what it is," Neiman said. "It's 'We are.'"