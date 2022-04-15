HERSHEY, Pa. | Penn State Health has announced revisions to its visitation restrictions due to a downward trend in patients with COVID-19.
The network said in a release man restrictions will be lifting for visiting family, support people and others. New guidelines will take effects April 18.
New guidance allows visitors for all adult and pediatric inpatients and outpatients between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Penn State Health said.
It said there are still some exceptions:
- Critical care patients may have only two visitors at a time. Visitation to critical care units for people under age 18 will be coordinated by care staff.
- Patients in Labor and Delivery units may have two family or support persons over age 18. Postpartum patients do not have a visitation restriction.
- Patients in adult and pediatric outpatient surgery and procedure departments, emergency departments and outpatient clinics may have two visitors at a time.
Penn State Health said the new guidelines only apply to patients without COVID. Inpatient units may restrict visitation for patients at any time for safety purposes.
The hospital network said it will also no longer screen visitors for COVID-19 at entrances. However, inpatient units with high-risk or immunocompromised patients at acute care facilities may scree visitors at their discretion.
Masks are still required and much be medical-grade, Penn State Health said. Cloth masks are only permitted if it is worn under a medical-grade mask.
You can view guidelines for adult and pediatric visitation guidelines on Penn State Health's website.