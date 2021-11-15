Elderly person with a walker

BERN TWP., Pa. — The ongoing supply chain issues are impacting the healthcare industry in Berks County.

Penn State Health said the issues, along with a global shortage of aluminum, have left its hospitals and outpatient locations with a dwindling supply of aluminum crutches, canes, and walkers.

Those who have gently-used items that they're willing to donate can drop them off at the Life Lion EMS office, 1001 James Drive, Suite 115 in Bern Township. Drop-off times are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wooden crutches and canes are not being accepted because there's no way to properly sanitize them, officials said.

Penn State Health's hospitals include St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township.

