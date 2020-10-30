READING, Pa. - Penn State Health St. Joseph will offer COVID-19 testing at its campus in downtown Reading starting next week.
The tests will be available every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting Nov. 4.
No appointment is needed.
Officials say people can be tested if they received an order from their doctor. Patients must present their doctor’s order, photo identification and insurance card, if applicable. They should enter the building at the Walnut Street entrance.
St. Joseph continues to offer drive-thru testing at its Bern Township hospital. Those tests are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.