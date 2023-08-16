READING, Pa. – Penn State Health announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement to sell its downtown Reading properties.

The Penn State Health St. Joseph downtown properties, located at 640 Walnut Street and 145 N. 6th Street, will be sold to Shuman Development Group.

Following the sale, which is expected to close in October, Penn State Health will become a tenant in those buildings.

Officials say none of the practices or services offered at the St. Joseph Downtown Campus will be affected by the sale.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph, we remain committed to providing the residents of downtown Reading with excellent, compassionate, culturally responsive and equitable care,” said Joseph Frank, hospital president for Penn State Health East Region. “Selling our downtown properties lets us get out of commercial property management so we can focus fully on meeting the diverse health care needs of our patients.”

Penn State Health providers and practices currently at the 6th Street location include Penn State Health Family and Community Medicine. A laboratory and imaging services and a fruit and vegetable prescription program (Veggie Rx) are also offered there.

The Walnut Street location houses Penn State Health’s diabetes management program and physical therapy.

Haven Behavioral Hospital of Eastern Pennsylvania is housed on the third floor of the North 6th Street property. The hospital will sign a long-term lease to remain at that location.

“Penn State Health and Haven Behavioral Hospital will continue to provide the critically important health care services our community needs and deserves," said Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development Group. "And my team will infuse upgrades and other elements to the buildings, contributing to the revitalization of the downtown area.”