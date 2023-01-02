HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023.

Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

The hospital says baby Kawon came into the world at 3 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 16 inches long.

Kawon shares a birthday with his mom’s cousin, according to the family.

Sadly, Kawon’s father and his namesake, was killed in a car crash in early December.