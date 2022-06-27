Penn State Law professor Dara Purvis said she thinks the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could lead to further changes.
Justice Alito said that the Roe v. Wade opinion only applies to abortion.
In a separate opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, such as the legalization of same-sex marriage and a decision that married couples have the right to use contraception.
"Justice Thomas has been very clear throughout his career that he does not believe there is a constitutional right to privacy, but I think he did choose those cases because he views them as cases that the majority will be willing to reevaluate," said Purvis.
Purvis said if Obergefell v. Hodges were to be reversed, she believes it would lead to confusion.
"Because if the reason that people could get married is because the Constitution said states have to allow them to get married and then the court says that decision was wrong, potentially it voids all of those marriages," said Purvis.
She said prior to the Supreme Court's decision in 2015, some states allowed same-sex marriage through legislative action, and others prohibited it through state constitutional amendments.
"Before Obergefell v. Hodges was decided we had a very confusing patchwork of treatment of marriage equality throughout the states," said Purvis.
Purvis tells us she believes the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will lead to a huge amount of litigation, as abortion rights go back to the states.