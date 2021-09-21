READING, Pa. – In the wake of the Downtown Improvement District ceasing operations in Reading earlier this year, some business owners are still trying to bring events and live music back to Penn Street.
"We hear all the time of the bad things happening here, but the truth of the matter is, there's a lot of great things happening," said Robert Newton, owner of NFSC Property Management LLC.
Without an organized, collective group like the now-defunct DID, though, there are some challenges.
"Working with the city and doing things with the city," said Newton, "I'm not gonna say it's hard, but it's not always easy."
Beyond the overall push to revitalize Penn Street, business owners are now looking forward to welcoming Alvernia University students and an economic boost.
"We had a couple people come in, some of the admin," said Sara Gonzalez, owner of Salsa Burrito. "Staffing had come in as well. I've been handing out flyers to let people know that we're for them when they need it."
"You have an influx of new cash coming into the city as opposed to going out," said Newton. "So just from housing people alone and then feeding them, you're definitely going to see an influx, at least downtown, of new revenue."
One owner of a popular pizza shop says he also wants to make sure his new college student customers are safe.
"It's safe. You know, nothing happens, but people talk sometimes," said Russo Pizza owner Carlos Salguero. "But we need more of a police presence, especially here on Penn Street, for the students to feel comfortable anywhere now."
Students are already milling about local businesses and an official ribbon-cutting for Reading CollegeTown —a partnership between Alvernia and the City of Reading — is slated for Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm excited that they're in town," said Gonzalez. "Hopefully it brings a lot more business."