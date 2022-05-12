RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a public plans display for a project to widen US 222 in Maidencreek and Richmond townships in Berks County.
A media release from PennDOT says the purpose of the plans display is to provide details and collect community comments regarding the proposed transportation improvement project.
The plans display will show corridor modifications, environmental features, and the anticipated construction schedule. Proposed improvements consist of widening US 222 from Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township to the Kutztown Bypass in Richmond Township.
Residents are encouraged to ask questions or offer comments via comment cards.
The in-person Public Plans Display is scheduled on Wednesday, May 18 in the Georgian Room of the Old Main Building, located on the Kutztown University campus, 15200 Kutztown Road.
The Public Plans Display will be an open house format from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.