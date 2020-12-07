MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - PennDOT has gone to great lengths to change its operations to stay up and running while keeping staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As far as the social distancing, the spacing, training," said Rick Stone, PennDOT's equipment manager for Berks County. "We have to limit our sizes of the people in rooms. We try to put one trainer per trainee so you're only exposed to one other person."

PennDOT crews in Berks said they're also awaiting more snow plow trucks to add to their fleet, as the winter is fast approaching.

"We are waiting on our order of trucks," Stone said. "They should be here soon. We usually supplement a few of them out each year."

PennDOT plow trucks in Berks County

PennDOT representatives said they normally have all of their temporary positions filled by now, but they are still looking for seasonal workers.

"We are short of manpower. We could use more winter temps, winter operators," Stone said. "Help us out. We did get all our rental contractors on board."

PennDOT officials in Berks said they're looking to fill a dozen spots. What should you need to know if you're interested in applying?

"We are looking for CDL license to class B or A, tanker endorsement," Stone explained. "We could discuss that, if it's necessary. We waive the experience requirement if they have formal training."

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.