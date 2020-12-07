MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - PennDOT has gone to great lengths to change its operations to stay up and running while keeping staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As far as the social distancing, the spacing, training," said Rick Stone, PennDOT's equipment manager for Berks County. "We have to limit our sizes of the people in rooms. We try to put one trainer per trainee so you're only exposed to one other person."
PennDOT crews in Berks said they're also awaiting more snow plow trucks to add to their fleet, as the winter is fast approaching.
"We are waiting on our order of trucks," Stone said. "They should be here soon. We usually supplement a few of them out each year."
PennDOT representatives said they normally have all of their temporary positions filled by now, but they are still looking for seasonal workers.
"We are short of manpower. We could use more winter temps, winter operators," Stone said. "Help us out. We did get all our rental contractors on board."
PennDOT officials in Berks said they're looking to fill a dozen spots. What should you need to know if you're interested in applying?
"We are looking for CDL license to class B or A, tanker endorsement," Stone explained. "We could discuss that, if it's necessary. We waive the experience requirement if they have formal training."