GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Members of the community are invited to attend an in-person hearing about the Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project in Berks County.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project is a candidate for bridge tolling.
The project is through the PennDOT Pathways Program, which seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state, PennDOT reports.
PennDOT says tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
PennDOT reports that the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge, which crosses Maiden Creek in Greenwich Township, is aging and does not meet current design standards.
The proposed project involves replacing the existing bridge to address the poor structural condition, and to widen it to accommodate acceleration and deceleration lanes and full inside and outside shoulders in each direction.
PennDOT will pursue only westbound tolling at this bridge.
A public hearing is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 19 at Kempton Community Center, 83 Community Center Drive.
An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m.
All materials are available online here.
Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 5, Attn: I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project, 1002 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101.
Comments may be emailed to i78Lenhartsville@pa.gov.