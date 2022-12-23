READING, Pa. - Tonight, PennDOT crews are on the move, treating the roads to try to prevent them from getting icy.

There are concerns the rapid drop in temperatures could lead to a "flash freeze."

The potential for ice comes on a day AAA expects to be one of the busiest on the roads leading up to Christmas.

AAA estimates more than 112 million people will travel 50 miles or more today through January 2; that's an estimated 2 million more people on the roads than this time last year.

PennDOT officials say they have a full complement of drivers out on the roads treating them, in an effort to ensure all drivers can make it safely to their holiday destinations.

While the interstates are the priority, they say their plow drivers will try to get to every state road.

"We are looking at temperatures dropping pretty rapidly," said PennDOT Safety Press Office Sean Brown. "We're going to have crews out, treating the roadways with materials, laying down salt, keeping the roadways from getting too icy and getting too slick."

The concern, of course, is that the frigid temps will cause any places with standing water to freeze, making it a slick commute for people.

Bridges and places in higher elevations are also some of the first places that will get icy.

"Just really be cautious out there. Realize that you might not see snow on the ground, you might not see a foot of snow on the ground, so you think it's ok to get out there and drive your normal way, but it might not be," explained Brown.

Many people may need to put the bow on their final holiday plans, running out to get last minute ingredients and stocking stuffers. But Berks County Department of Emergency Services officials say if you don't need to go out, it's better to stay inside tonight.

As the hours go, conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate to the point that officials tell us any road treatment will be essentially ineffective.

Officials expect it will be a busy night with fire and emergency officials responding to different situations, so they're asking folks to limit calls to 911 to emergencies only.

Brown says there is the potential for conditions to lead to more accidents -- and first responders will need room to do their jobs.

"We always tell folks to avoid travel, if at all possible, because if there is traffic, and everyone is out there driving, and the roads are clogged, that means our plows are also in the queue," said Brown.

People who experience a power outage are being asked to call their electric company.

If snow happens to fall, like it did Friday morning, any accumulation beyond three inches becomes what PennDOT calls a plowing operation.

If you must travel, officials say bundle up, be leery of black ice, be sure to have your phone charged and take it easy.