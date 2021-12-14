MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Vehicles are passing through the new roundabout at Route 222 and Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township.
"It provides easier access for someone coming on or off Shaeffer Road, rather than putting a traffic signal in there," said Ron Young, a PennDOT spokesman.
While the roundabout is open, PennDOT said drivers may encounter some traffic jams early on.
"Because we still haven't finished the roundabout at the next intersection at the south, and we're putting one at Tamarack Boulevard and Genesis Drive," said Young.
It is all part of a project that began in September 2019.
"We find that roundabouts seem to work a little bit better if we're moving traffic without as many delays or types of crashes," said Young.
The $27-million project also includes lane-widening work further south on Route 222, near Route 73, which Young said is expected to be finished in the spring or early summer.
"We do understand while it's under construction it is a nuisance to people, especially the daily commuters coming and going," said Young.
He said the overall project is right on schedule and slated to be done by November 2022.
"It's gone pretty smoothly for a major project," said Young.
The roundabout at Route 222 and Schaeffer Road is the second to open along the highway. Another roundabout is located at Routes 222 and 662 in Richmond Township, south of the Kutztown Bypass.