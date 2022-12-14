Road conditions are okay now, but PennDOT press officer Sean Brown said come Thursday that may not be the case. He tells us crews are already pre-treating roads in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

"We're just trying to keep the roads from icing up. Just be very cautious of sleet and freezing rain out there," said Brown.

He tells us the plan of attack could be different in certain areas.

"Really how we're going to address the storm just depends on what's going to be coming down in our northern areas, it might be a heavier snow which will be a plowing operation," said Brown.

If you do have to go out, he is urging drivers to be careful. Brown said to give yourself enough time to get where you are going and to slow down.

"Even if you don't see the snow on the roadway, it could be icy with the sleet or freezing rain," said Brown.

He said it is always a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car.

"Always a shovel, a blanket, charged cellphone, food, water, maybe some sand in some more rural areas if you do get a lot of snow and you do become stuck, a way to get yourself out of there," said Brown.

PennDOT tells us now is a good time to prep your brakes and tires for winter weather. They also said to not speed and tailgate.