ALSACE TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a plans display for a roadway improvement project on Route 12 (Pricetown Road) in Alsace Township.

Plans provided by PennDOT include digital picture boards and a form for public comment available until September 22.

The plans for the proposed project can be found here.

The project includes proposed safety improvements on Route 12 between State Route 2016 (Elizabeth Avenue/Hillview Road) and State Route 2027 (Skyline Drive.)

The proposal includes plans for a roundabout at the intersection of where Route 12, Elizabeth Avenue and Hillview Road meet.

PennDOT officials say there are also plans being proposed for a signalized intersection at Route 12 and Skyline Drive.

The project also includes plans for road reconstruction along Route 12, including the bridge over Bernhart Creek.

Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-2026 with an expected completion in 2027.

All schedules are subject to change.