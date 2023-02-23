BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- A day like this may trick everyone into thinking spring is right around the corner, but we're not out of the woods yet.

Still, crews at PennDOT and Reading's Public Works Department say they don't mind the mild winter.

"Normally when the weather's mild we have less pothole issues," said Kyle Zeiber, operations division manager for the City of Reading's Public Works Department. "Obviously we still have potholes, but it's not as bad as when we have really cold, on and off snow/sleet events like that. It's significantly less."

"We take advantage of the weather when you have it," said Rick Stone at PennDOT.

According to Zeiber, when winter is mild it allows them to continue to focus on their day-to-day tasks instead of having to divert those resources to winter operations.

"Our street sweepers are out all the time," Zeiber said. "We're still patching potholes, doing street cuts, hanging street signs, doing sewer repair."

It's the same situation for Stone's teams. He said PennDOT has been doing a lot of extra training and gearing up for the next season's duties.

"Now we're preparing for springtime construction season so we're prepping equipment and sites," Stone explained.

Both said not having to restock on winter supplies will save time and money that can be put toward other projects.