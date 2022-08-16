MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Four months from the official start of winter, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it is preparing now.

PennDOT will hold a job fair on Wednesday to help fill its ranks.

"We want to prepare well before winter actually comes," said Sean Brown, PennDOT press officer.

Brown said Wednesday's job fair at the department's Berks County office on the North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township is aiming to help it do just that — something he said it does every year.

PennDOT said it is looking to fill multiple positions, including a stock clerk, as well as a diesel and construction equipment mechanic.

Brown said PennDOT is mostly looking for operators with commercial driver's licenses to help with tasks like plowing.

"We're promoting for the temporary work, but many of these positions could develop into full-time work," Brown said. "It really just depends."

According to PennDOT, there may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions. It is asking people attending to have two forms of identification.

"CDL operators should have a current copy of their license and their medical card and also an updated resume," Brown said.

He said PennDOT has all of its employees do training before winter comes.

He added that anyone who is interested but cannot attend the job fair can contact PennDOT's office.

"These events are important," Brown said. "It's important to get the word out about the job opportunities."

The job fair will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.