HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT said it is resuming reviews for several proposed bridge replacements, including the Lenhartsville Bridge on Interstate 78 in northern Berks County.

It's one of several projects that will not be funded through tolls. State officials said it will be paid for through a mix of federal and state funds.

A PennDOT official said the bridge in Greenwich Township is in good condition but needs to be replaced.

The project is still in its early stages, with construction not starting until 2023 at the earliest.

"Like any project, in order for us to do the work, we've got to be in the roadway doing it," said Alexis Campbell, press secretary for PennDOT. "We try to make it as painless as possible for people in the process."

The bridge was built in 1955 and last repaired in 1985.