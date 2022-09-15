HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it is resuming reviews for several bridge replacements, including the Lenhartsville Bridge on Interstate 78.
It's one of several projects that will not be funded through tolls. State officials say it will be paid for through a mix of federal and state funds.
A PennDOT official said the bridge is in good condition but needs to be replaced.
The project is still in its early stages with construction not starting until 2023 at the earliest.
"Like any project, in order for us to do the work, we've got to be in the roadway doing it," said Alexis Campbell, press secretary for PennDOT. "We try to make it as painless as possible for people in the process."
The bridge was built in 1955 and last repaired in 1985.