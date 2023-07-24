READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll will be in Reading Tuesday to discuss regional transportation and infrastructure needs.

State Rep. Manny Guzman (D-Berks) announced Carroll's last Friday. Carroll, Guzman and several Berks County officials will meet on the fifth floor of 645 Penn St. at 11:30 a.m.

“I am excited about this meeting," Guzman said in a press release. "It will be an opportunity to talk about needs in our community in terms of transportation and infrastructure, but also a chance to learn more about ongoing and future projects of the Department of Transportation in Berks County."

Following the meeting, Carroll and Guzman will embark on a tour of the area at 12:30 p.m.