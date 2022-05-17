READING, Pa. - It's an area that continues to undergo major traffic changes.

"We've made a lot of progress in that corridor, as any folks who have driven through there, especially ones who do on a daily basis. It can be very congested,” said Sean Brown with PennDot. “There are safety issues out there."

PennDOT plans to widen 222 from Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township to the Kutztown Bypass in Richmond Township. Left turns won't be allowed.

PennDOT is inviting the public to a meeting at Kutztown University, in the Georgian Room at Old Main on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to learn more.

"We want to invite the public to come out see our plans, hear our ideas and what we are designing for this project,” Brown said. “ Also, they can provide feedback to our designers."

The planned project, seen in renderings, could have some eminent domain issues.

"The right-of-way process is a process that we work out with individual property owners, so if there are any takes or acquisitions that have to happen, we deal with that on an individual basis,” Brown explained.

Also, there'll be more roundabouts at Pleasant Hill Road and Richmond Road with two through lanes. PennDOT says the roundabouts already there, along with widening, is helping to improve traffic flow.

"A lot of people had misconceptions about what they were, I think we've shown that the roundabouts do work and we are excited to be able to provide additional projects, like widening that really help with the roadway,” said Brown.

If you can't make the meeting, you can get info or share feedback online.

