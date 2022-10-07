EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is making moves to address problems at its driver license center in Berks County. State Sen. Judy Schwank is sharing a letter from PennDOT about a new location for the center that is expected to shorten wait times.

PennDOT says it plans to open a new center in Exeter Township. The letter says that the REAL ID center will be located at 4365 Perkiomen Avenue, by the Boscov's outlet. Schwank recently shared a letter she received after sharing complaints from the community.

"I would say hundreds of constituents have contacted me about wait times at the PennDOT center or issues with trying to get an appointment for a test or simply just not being able to access the center very easily," said Schwank, (D) 11th District.

PennDOT tells 69 News a currently unused portion of the building housing the Boscov’s Outlet Center and other businesses will be renovated to accommodate the new driver license/REAL ID center.

Sen. Schwank described what she knows about the new center, saying "it's three times the size of the current PennDOT center in Shillington. Next, it will also have a lot more parking available. That's always been an issue at that center as well."

The Exeter location will be 17,000 square feet. The existing location is 5,600 square feet. PennDOT is also planning for more customer service counters, increased parking and expanded skills testing.

Hours for the photo center will also be reviewed.

Schwank says this is great news for the people of Berks, but that her work is not done.

"I want to make sure they will be able to serve a lot of people as soon as it opens up. I don't want a long wait time before they are up to full operation."

PennDOT also writes in the letter that a new unit is being developed to monitor wait times and manage the system in real time. The new center should open in summer 2023.