TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants your advice about a new roadway project in Tulpehocken Township.
Officials say they want to replace a culvert over Mill Creek on Route 419, during which time Route 419 would be closed and detoured. The project is anticipated to take two to three months to complete.
PennDOT has posted images of the plans online for a virtual public meeting.
It says you can submit a survey to make your comments and concerns about the plan.
The public can review plans online until Dec. 5.