BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - We're in the midst of road construction season.
"According to the preliminary PennDOT data, there were 1,617 crashes in Pennsylvania work zone areas in 2021," says PA Secretary of Transportation Yassmin Gramian. "Those crashes took lives of 15 people."
Work zones can be dangerous, not only for drivers, but especially the workers. State officials say since 1970 PennDOT has lost 90 workers in the line of duty.
"We want everyone to be safe and everyone to get home to their families," says Ron Young, District Press Officer for PennDOT Engineering Dist. 5
This means people need to pay close attention, especially in work zones.
Here in Berks County there are quite a few projects going on. One big one is on I-78 near Route 61.
"We're totally reconstructing the interchange, rehabilitating the Interstate 78 bridge over the Schuylkill River and widening that and we're extending ramps," says Young, adding that could take 3 to 4 years to complete.
Further east on I-78, crews are reconstructing the highway from the Lehigh Valley line almost to Hamburg.
"That highway was built and designed in the 50's and 60's, so it did need to be rebuilt from the ground up, from the dirt up," says Young.
According to PennDOT, it's crucial to pay attention to speed limit signs in work zones, and watch for slow, stopped or shifted traffic.
"We do move around our automated work zone speed enforcement devices where they can track speeds in the work zone," says Young. "If you're going 11 mph or over you will receive a warning on your first offense, and every offense thereafter you're going to get a fine."
To check traffic conditions, you can go to 511pa.com or download the app.