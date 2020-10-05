MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Thousands of people descended on Berks County this weekend for the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival.

The festival was held at Renninger's Farmers Market in Maxatawny Township, near Kutztown.

Organizers say the festival is aimed at ending cannabis prohibition in Pennsylvania.

They say there are a number of bills out there that they support.

"So there are decriminalization and adult use legalization bills in Harrisburg. There are also bills to limit DUI recognition for medical marijuana patients," said Jeff Reidy, executive director of Lehigh Valley NORML.

The festival was billed as being drug-free.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.