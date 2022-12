KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center is celebrating traditions and folk culture at "Christmas on the Farm" Saturday.

The event at Kutztown University has something for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be folk-life demonstrations, live music, animals, and even an appearance from the Belsnickel.

And, it will be indoors - so all performances, demonstrations, and activities will go on rain or shine.

That event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.