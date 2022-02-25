HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is moving closer to the endemic phase of COVID-19
"Pennsylvania is moving in the right direction. Case counts are at their lowest since August and continue to fall. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are falling," acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
The state says that's thanks to majority vaccination numbers and many following the guidelines set out by the state and federal government. The state says COVID isn't going away but we are in a position to deal with it.
"To prioritize prevention in everyday life and manage future outbreaks when they occur," Keara said.
The state says 22 million shots were given across the commonwealth just this week and over three quarters of adults are jabbed.
"We know that the key to our transition will be a strong public health infrastructure that can support our needs as we move into the next phase of our response and recovery," she said.
The state says moving forward it will look to maintain a PPE stockpile, support no cost testing and help schools stay in person, among other moves.
"However moving forward does not mean ignoring COVID-19. We can make smart decisions guided by public health research to keep ourselves our loved ones and our communities safer," She said.
Additionally, the state says it will follow ongoing CDC guidance and encourage people in the state to do the same.