READING, Pa. – It's a problem that always seems to arise when the temperatures go up.
"I think people have identified certain areas in the city, both by the river and up on the mountain, as places for recreation, and they don't look at it as they need to get permission," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, Reading City Council member.
It's become a recurring problem so common it's even earned a nickname.
"It's gotten progressively worse to where Reading Berks Hot Dog Society has named it 'Penske Beach,'" said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.
It's a stretch along the Reading side of the Schuylkill River behind Reading Area Community College and Penske — but not owned by either.
"My understanding, it's the Reading Redevelopment Authority land, OK, but they don't have the capacity to supervise that,” said Goodman-Hinnershitz.
West Reading representatives say their residents are upset about the noise.
"It is kind of affecting the quality of life over here in West Reading," said Kaag. "We've had residents message us, call us."
Hot days can draw large crowds to the water's edge, complete with grills.
"There's currents there," said Goodman-Hinnershitz. "They don't realize they can drown. There's a complete disregard for safety."
Community leaders on both sides of the Schuylkill say they don't want to point fingers. Instead, they want to come together to find a solution to this ongoing issue.
"We understand that this isn't the biggest issue in Reading," said Kaag. "Reading has a lot of things going on. We want to work hand in hand for a solution that works for both of us."
More talks are in the works between the borough and the city.
"We are waiting for our new (police) chief, Chief (Wayne) Holben, to get in so that he can reach out to Chief (Richard) Tornielli, so we can maybe have our police departments come together, so maybe they can find a solution for safety," said Kaag.