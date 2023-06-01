READING, Pa. - Penske Logistics is opening offices in Chicago and Edison, New Jersey, while adding staff elsewhere, including Berks County.

The freight broker said 80 employees will work at the Chicago office on West Madison Street, and 25 to 30 will work in Edison.

"We are opening these new offices to support our freight-brokerage expansion goals and to be closer to population centers that feature a wealth of supply-chain talent," Jeff Bullard, senior vice president of operations for freight management, said in a company statement.

The business will also add new staff in Reading; Beachwood, Ohio, and Corona, California, the company said Thursday.

"The growth of our freight-brokerage offerings will provide our customers with increased access to additional capacity and flexible solutions, which are sorely needed in this unpredictable economic environment," Brian Kenney, vice president of brokerage, said in the statement.

Freight brokers connect shippers and carriers, and oversee the movement of goods. Companies may call upon freight brokers to help with a surge in orders or seasonal demand, for example. The broker then arranges with carriers, such as truckers, to handle the freight.

Penske Logistics offers shipping, supply-chain management and warehouse services, according to its website, and it has more than $7.1 billion of freight under management.

Penske Logistics is part of Penske Transportation Solutions, based in Reading.