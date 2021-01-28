CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A Berks County-based company is once again coming to the aid of organizations that work to combat hunger and food insecurity across the United States.

Penske Truck Leasing, headquartered in Cumru Township, and Jacksonville, Florida-based Lineage Logistics have supplied five Feeding America food banks with 26-foot refrigerated box trucks for use as mobile food pantries.

The gift was helped by a $500,000 grant from the charitable arm of Darden Restaurants, the parent company of several restaurant brands, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze Island Grille.

"As a restaurant company, we are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in the fight against hunger," said Gene Lee, Darden's chairman and CEO. "Mobile food pantries are an important tool to help food banks meet the increased need caused by the pandemic."

During a visit to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township last week, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America's CEO, highlighted the growing demand for help from the organization's network of more than 200 food banks. She said about 40% of the people who are seeking help right now have never before relied on a charitable food system.

"The pandemic has created an increased need for food assistance and caused major disruptions for charitable food distribution," Babineaux-Fontenot said. "Mobile food pantries are a critical solution to addressing both concerns. These refrigerated vehicles will remove significant barriers to getting food to vulnerable populations in five different communities. We are grateful to Darden, Penske and Lineage for making this possible."

Feeding America said it helped to identify food banks serving communities of color with disproportionately high levels of food insecurity and the need to increase their mobile food pantry capacity.

The food banks receiving the Penske trucks are:

Penske donates truck to Berks Food Bank's flooded fleet Penske Truck Leasing is making a donation to help rebuild the Greater Berks Food Bank's (GBFB) fleet of damaged vehicles.

In 2018, Penske Truck Leasing donated a refrigerated box truck to Helping Harvest, then known as the Greater Berks Food Bank. The truck replaced one of four in the food bank's six-truck fleet that were destroyed when fast-rising floodwater filled its loading dock.

Helping Harvest said it's been putting its trucks to use more than ever since the pandemic began last March. In 2020, the food bank distributed 10.9 million pounds of food to its partner programs in Berks and Schuylkill counties, almost 4.5 million pounds more than in 2019.