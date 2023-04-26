READING, Pa. - Penske Truck Leasing has agreed to buy Star Truck Rentals, which operates in Michigan and Indiana, for an undisclosed price.

The Reading-based leasing company said in a statement Wednesday that Star Truck has 18 locations and operates more than 1,900 vehicles. Star Truck provides leasing and commercial-truck rental and additional services, and it sells used trucks.

Penske Truck Leasing said Star Truck was founded more than 150 years ago. It serves customers in the food and beverage, manufacturing, consumer goods and services industries.

"We look forward to integrating Star into the Penske brand," Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing, said in the statement.

"Joining with Penske will offer new opportunitiges for growth across an expanded network," Tom Bylenga, president of Star Truck, said.

The transaction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of the year.

Penske Truck Leasing is part of Penske Transportation Solutions. Penske operates and maintains more than 418,000 vehicles, has more than 930 maintenance facilities and more than 2,500 rental locations across North America, according to the company.