Penske Truck Leasing has completed the purchase of two vehicle-rental companies, adding about 2,800 vehicles to its fleet at locations.
The Reading-based company did not disclose the purchase prices of Star Truck Rentals and Kris-Way Truck Leasing.
The Star Truck deal increases the Penske fleet by about 1,900 vehicles and adds 18 locations in Michigan and Indiana. The Kris-Way transaction adds about 900 vehicles, with seven locations in Maine and New Hampshire.
Both companies, along with staff and vehicles, will be integrated into Penske's network.
In April, Penske Truck Leasing said Star Truck was founded more than 150 years ago, and serves customers in the food, beverage, manufacturing and consumer-goods industries.
Kris-Way was founded in 1978. It provides full-service leasing, commercial truck rental, and maintenance. It has about 150 employees.
Penske Truck Leasing is part of Penske Transportation Solutions. Penske operates more than 431,700 vehicles, and has 930 maintenance facilities and more than 2,570 rental locations in North America, according to a company statement.
