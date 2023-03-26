People across the area and beyond are coming together to rally behind the West Reading community.

"It's a great thing and obviously it's honestly an honor to be a part of it," said Tristin Kurilla, dishwasher and custodian at the American Diner.

Kurilla is talking about the diner's fundraiser supporting rescue and relief efforts, following Friday's deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer in West Reading.

Kurilla tells us he was working on Friday and felt the vibration. The Diner located on Penn Avenue is donating 100 percent of its Sunday proceeds.

"I feel like every time something tragic happens, everyone wants to come together then and that happened again," said Kurilla

Diner server Nicole Avila said donations are pouring in. Some people left more than what their meals cost.

"We didn't really have any down time and it's continuing on, so we're hoping that it continues straight on until closing," said Avila.

Something she said is humbling to see.

"It means a lot. This is our community, so you know a lot of people were impacted by this and it's a tragic event, so we want to do what we can to help them," said Avila.

Over on the corner of 2nd Avenue and Franklin Street, Wes McDonald and his rapid relief team, based out of Philadelphia, are hard at work feeding first responders who have been working around the clock.

"They're taking care of us, you know so it's a privilege to take care of them," said McDonald.

McDonald said outreach to communities in time of need is the team's main focus.

"It's very emotional; it's a very sobering scene. Our hearts and thoughts are with the families," said McDonald.

Here at the American Diner there's no word on exactly how much money has been raised so far. An employee said she believes it is going to be very helpful.