KUTZTOWN, Pa. — People showed up in droves to spend part of their Independence Day at the Kutztown Folk Festival.

Tractors, horses, and folks sporting stars and stripes and red, white, and blue paraded through the festival grounds, celebrating America's birthday.

"It's a great day! Happy birthday, America," said Shane Moran, who was visiting from Drums, Luzerne County.

Other families brought children to see the parade wind its way through the festival grounds.

"He loves tractors, so that's one reason we come here," says a dad with his young son, visiting from Birdsboro. "He likes watching the tractors."

"My wife's family, she comes from a Pennsylvania German family and farming apparatus and tractors is like commonplace for us," says Moran.

"We come to the Kutztown Folk Festival every 4th of July," says Linda Riffert, visiting from Brookhaven.

While many took in the parade, most say the food is an important draw to the festival.

"There's food that you never thought people would ever make, and it's a whole new experience for people to enjoy," says Moran. "Corn fritters are one of my personal favorites, and pork schnitzel also very near and dear to my heart."

From funnel cake to sausage sandwiches and freshly made jarred delights and baked goods, the Kutztown Folk Festival doesn't disappoint those looking for culinary treats.