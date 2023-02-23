READING, Pa. - In line for food, but instead, taking a terrifying fall.

"This doesn't happen all that often,” said Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt Jr. “We’ve had some sinkholes but this is a little odd that this took place."

The Reading Fire Department said the woman was in a long line for a food bank at a church on S. 6th Street before she plummeted down the manhole.

“She was just walking by and fell into the hole," Stoudt said. "We are not sure if the cover was on it or it was removed prior to her falling in.”

That's when some concerned onlookers came together to help get her out.

"The bystanders formed a chain and assisted removing her from the hole,” Stoudt explained.

Imagine walking along a city sidewalk and, boom, about a five-to-six foot drop down before some good Samaritans pulled her out. The fire department said it's a reminder to watch where you're walking.

"There's some old industrial buildings that have like the grates over top. You walk across that, who knows what the condition of those grates are. They could be rusted through,” Stoudt said.

A scary incident, but if nothing else, it happened when she could get immediate help.

"If it would have been in the middle of the night or early in the morning, and no one was around and the individual was around there, it would have been quite some time before she had been located,” he said.

"I believe PMI is coming out to do a temporary cover of something over top, to avoid anybody falling in,” Stoudt said.