WEST READING, Pa. - Sunny skies and springlike weather made for a gorgeous February day.

For some people in West Reading, it was the perfect opportunity to take a long walk with their dog, a run or to play a game of basketball.

"It's gorgeous. You can't not be outside today. It's beautiful. It's wonderful. I wish it would stay this way until April," said Michelle Yeiti of Wyomissing.

Some people tell 69 News it's one of the nicest winters they've ever seen.

"Enjoy it. Get out. Clean the house some other day," said June Fava of Wyomissing.

"Probably the mildest I can remember in years, for sure," added Yeiti.

Yeiti and Fava took advantage of the warmer weather by playing one of their favorite games: pickleball.

"It's addicting," said Fava. "It's really nice for an older person because it's not a huge court. It's a real competition. It's real strategy."

"It can be as intense as you want or as laid back as you want. That's what is awesome. Any level can play," said Yeiti.

The cross between ping pong and tennis is not only a great way to get some exercise and sun on your face, it's also interactive.

"It's social because on the courts you sit on the benches, you find out where they lived, and you get back in there and play," added Fava.

The only bad part about Wednesday's weather?

"This wind is hard to play pickleball. They go with the wind, and you're thinking you can get it, and you can't," explained Fava.