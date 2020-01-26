NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, including Bryant's oldest daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
People around the world are mourning, including in eastern Pennsylvania where Bryant grew up.
Before Bryant went on to international fame in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was a star at Lower Merion High School in Montgomery County.
Among those reflecting on Bryant's life is Tyrone Nesby, the boys' basketball coach of Muhlenberg High School in Berks County. Nesby played in the NBA during the same time as Bryant, including crosstown from Bryant in Los Angeles with the Clippers.
Nesby said they worked out together every summer when they played in the NBA. He said Bryant was full of knowledge about life and basketball. He described Bryant as his "basketball brother."
"He's a good guy, a good father, a good husband," Nesby said. "He never changed, always been the same."
He said Bryant was a very down to earth guy.
Nesby offered prayers to the family and said he's still processing the whole thing.
In the Lehigh Valley, the organizer of a local high school basketball tournament remembers when Bryant played for Lower Merion High School back in the 1990s.
Rob Kennedy, president of the Hoop Group, discussed Bryant's legacy during the Hoop Group Showcase Sunday at Parkland High School.
Kennedy said Bryant played in the first Lehigh Valley showcase when he was a junior in high school. Kennedy said Bryant was a guest at future Hoop Group events.
"I think for the younger generation, this is going to be a really really hard lose to bounce back from and a hard thing for everybody to digest because it just doesn't seem real."
Kennedy said he was impressed with what Bryant had accomplished after his basketball-playing days were over.
"A lot of people have seen his coaching of his daughters and watching his daughters play and I think as a dad it hit home for many people, so like most people, still in shock," Kennedy said.