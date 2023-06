WEST READING, Pa. - Officials in West Reading will go door-to-door Friday to give out natural gas alarms to people who live near the site of the deadly factory explosion.

The distribution will take place Friday morning on South Second Avenue and Franklin, Chestnut, and Yarnell streets.

Any leftover alarms will be available for pickup at borough hall Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

Seven people died in the blast on March 24th at R.M. Palmer Company.