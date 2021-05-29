READING, Pa. - World War II weekend in Berks County is next weekend at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum.
When you attend WWII weekend you will meet some performers who prepare for the event all year long.
Old time radio shows are performed live on state by the Spirit of the Airwaves Players. Two of the performers, Fred Sheeler and Cara Cotellese spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team ahead of the event.
The 30th Annual World War II weekend will take place on June 4-6 at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum located at 1054 Arnold Road in Reading.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m.