READING, Pa. - Musicians and fans alike dealt with the heat wave Friday night to make, and listen to, some live music in Reading.

For one music fan from Mohnton - the really hot day began with some contemplation.

"I spent all afternoon thinking I wasn't coming," Frank Daiello from Mohnton said. "I was sitting on my deck thinking it's too hot."

3:01 Volunteer, crew members take precautions ahead of Bandshell Concert Series in Reading's City Park amid heat wave In addition to the stage set up, speakers, and all that goes along with live sound, you also need the kind of equipment that can keep the crew cool.

But the draw of another city park bandshell hang made him pack up the old cooler.

"Some hard ciders a couple bottles of water," he said. "We got sandwiches in the bag there."

From the sun-soaked lawn to the stage here at the bandshell, how are musicians keeping cool as they keep the live music coming?

"We just have to make sure we have to stay hydrated mainly for me since I can't drink beer I'm limited to Gatorade and water," Noah Gibney of Noah Gibney Trio said. "I just have to make sure I have that or else I'm gonna pass out."

Local musician and songwriter Noah Gibney and his Trio say the extra agua helps the vocals.

"It actually helps because it keeps your voice kind of relaxed," Gibney said.

It wasn't necessarily a relaxing day for the crew of concert volunteers.

"It's a lot to lift and you have to use safety straps and all that kinda stuff so we try to get as much done as we can," event coordinator Tish Davis said.

But they too found some spots to keep cool and make sure everything was ready for a hot summer night of music.

"Try to stay hydrated and cool try to stay cool as much as we possibly can," sound engineer Mike Santarelli said.

The next bandshell show is slated for Aug. 21.