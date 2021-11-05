READING, Pa. - Symbols of Defiance, resilience and hope.

That's what some musical instruments that survived the Holocaust mean to so many.

And Friday night their message of overcoming some of the world's darkest days took center stage in Reading.

+1 A Pennsylvania first: 'Violins of Hope' on tour in Berks "When you look at these tiny, fragile instruments... you realize the will of the people is so strong."

At the WCR Center for the Arts...a string quartet plays the same beautiful music composed in concentration camps... on the very same instruments that sustained people during those awful days.

"It's a travesty that they didn't live to create for many many years more," said Marcy Rosen, the cellist of the group.

"Some of the people had to play to entertain the Nazis and I'm sure one of the things that kept them with some ray of hope...were the instruments, so here they are! amazing right?" said Todd Phillips, who plays the violin.

"It's remarkable to play it and to feel it and to feel some of the emotions they might have been going through in the camps," Rosen said.

The four musicians are part of a concert called "Violins for Hope"..music from the Holocaust.

It's part of a larger program that rescued the instruments used in the camps and now displays them around the country.

"These pieces were written in the concentration camps and the composers died in the concentration camps so it's quite moving to think of it in that context," Rosen said.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to these people who suffered so much but were able to create such wonderful music" Phillips said.

The collection has toured around the world, but for one night, the audience here Berks County gets to savor the music, and the message of hope, defiance and resilience.