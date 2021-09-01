WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health is keeping its interim president and CEO at the helm.
The Berks County-based health system announced Wednesday that it has signed a contract with Sue Perrotty to serve as its president and CEO until the completion of its financial and strategic turnaround.
Perrotty was appointed to the interim role in February, after Clint Matthews retired. Since then, Tower Health said its turnaround has gained moment, with the organization recently achieving its first positive quarterly financial performance in more than two years.
"Sue is a natural leader who has admirably stepped into this role with unwavering dedication and commitment to our organization," said Tom Work, chair of Tower Health's board of directors. "Over her impressive career, Sue has shown a unique ability to inspire and motivate people around a shared goal. Sue has done exactly that as she quickly established a culture of meaningful communication to enhance Tower Health’s clinical services, drive innovation and strengthen our service to the community."
Tower Health had been seeking a buyer for the health system, which includes seven hospitals, six of which it acquired from Tennessee-based Community Health Systems in 2017.
Last year, the organization cut 1,000 full-time jobs, citing the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tower Health said it has experienced a 40% to 50% decline in revenue, along with increased expenses related to its pandemic response.
Perrotty is a retired bank executive and a member of Tower Health's board since 2019. With its appointment to her current role earlier this year, the board said "she uniquely understands our organization and path forward."
"I am thrilled to solidify my role at Tower Health, focusing on building a sustainable future for the health system," Perrotty said. "From the first day I started in this role, I have been amazed and inspired by the talented people who have worked tirelessly to help us make significant strides in our turnaround efforts. Hard work certainly lies ahead, and I'm grateful and excited to be part of such a strong team."
In addition to its flagship Reading Hospital, Tower Health consists of six hospitals in and around Philadelphia: Brandywine, Chestnut Hill, Jennersville, Phoenixville, and Pottstown. It also operates St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia in a partnership with Drexel University.