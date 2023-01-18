HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A person was found dead inside a home after an incident drew a large law enforcement response in Heidelberg Township Wednesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to serve a search warrant in connection to the bank robbery that had occurred Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.

When troopers arrived, the incident turned into a barricade situation, and a SERT team was called, state police said.

While clearing the house around 5:30 p.m., a person was found dead, according to state police.

State police say they do not know if the person found dead inside is the bank robbery suspect, adding that is still part of the investigation.

The cause of death is still under investigation.