Powder Mill Hollow Road Earl Township coroner

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County.

Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.

Powder Mill Hollow Road Earl Township fatal scene

A person was found dead in the area, and authorities believe it may have been a hit-and-run.

The initial call was for a pedestrian who was struck and killed.

Emergency responders blocked off the rural road and put up police tape.

69 News is working to learn more about what happened.

Scroll down for comments if available