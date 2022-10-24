EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County.
Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
A person was found dead in the area, and authorities believe it may have been a hit-and-run.
The initial call was for a pedestrian who was struck and killed.
Emergency responders blocked off the rural road and put up police tape.
69 News is working to learn more about what happened.
Powder Mill Hallow Rd. Still closed in Earl Township after a body was found in the area earlier… First Responders believe it may have been a pedestrian accident. Investigators & coroner still on scene @69News pic.twitter.com/sX8sWRCs9Y— Caitlin Rearden (@CaitlinRearden) October 24, 2022