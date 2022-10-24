EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County.

Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.

A person was found dead in the area, and authorities believe it may have been a hit-and-run.

The initial call was for a pedestrian who was struck and killed.

Emergency responders blocked off the rural road and put up police tape.

69 News is working to learn more about what happened.